Roorkee: Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated Covid-19 Make Shift Hospitals at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College Tanda in Kangra district and Civil Hospital Nalagarh in Solan district through video conferencing.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Vice-President for inaugurating Covid-19 Makeshift Hospital, built in collaboration with CSIR-CBRI at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, District Kangra and at Community Health Center Nalagarh in Solan district.

Rs. 3.44 crore has been spent on infrastructure development of 66 bedded Covid-19 Hospital at Tanda and Rs 2.36 crore on 45 bedded Covid-19 Makeshift Hospital Nalagarh. 18 bedded Makeshift Hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla has already been made functional by spending an amount of Rs. 1.37 crore and 100 bedded makeshift hospital is being constructed at Nerchowk in Mandi district, by spending an amount of Rs. 6.11 crore.

Following a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases during month of August-September need was felt to create Makeshift Hospitals in the State to cope with requirement of beds for Covid-19 patients without affecting the medical treatment of the other patients.

The state CM said that now with sharp decrease in number of active cases of corona virus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the State Government has decided to convert the Make Shift Hospital at IGMC Shimla as Medicine Intensive Care Unit, Make Shift Hospital at Tanda as Communicable Diseases ward, Make Shift Hospital at Nalagarh as Trauma Care Centre and Make Shift Hospital at Nerchowk in Mandi district as Super speciality ward to facilitate the people.