The Government of Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited (OIL) to develop New and Renewable Energy Resources including Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) from pine needles. The state has been grappling with the menace of forest fires, which occur due to the non-biodegradable and highly-inflammable nature of pine needles, causing a threat to the environment, forest biodiversity, and local economy. The CBG project aims to convert pine needles into biofuel, which will help in the proper disposal of organic waste while providing an eco-friendly and sustainable solution.

The project will be initiated as a pilot program and will take place in lower-elevation districts of the state such as Kangra, Una, and Hamirpur, where pine forests are abundant. Pine needles can be converted into CBG, which has properties similar to CNG and can be used as Green Renewable Automotive Fuel, and has the potential to replace fossil fuels. The project is expected to not only generate sustainable energy but also create employment opportunities for rural people.

The feasibility of producing CBG from the pine needles of the state will be tested by OIL at the HP Green Research and Development Centre, Bangalore, once the samples of pine needles are received from the Department of Energy. If the results are positive, this project will play a significant role in achieving the goal of making Himachal Pradesh the first Green Energy State of the country by March 2026, as stated by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The conversion of pine needles into fuel gases or electricity can enhance its economic value and act as a motivator for people to collect them. The utilization of pine needles for biofuel production through pyrolysis and other techniques will be a sustainable way of dealing with both the issues of forest fires as well as the energy crisis. The state government’s collaboration with OIL will go a long way in developing renewable energy, promoting research and development, and creating a sustainable and resilient energy system.