Schools to shut for 48 hours if COVID case reported

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday given nod to start academic session 2021-22 from 1st April, 2021.

The cabinet decided that if any teacher or employee or student in government institutes is found Covid-19 positive, the institute would be closed for 48 hours and would be opened after sanitisation as per protocol.

It decided to open all government educational institutions in Sarkaghat Sub Division of Mandi district from 8th February, 2021.

The Cabinet also decided that students of 6th and 7th classes would also attend their respective schools for study from 15th February, 2021. It was also decided that students of 1st to 4th standard would attend the online classes from their homes.

The Cabinet decided to suspend the serving cooked meals in schools under Mid-Day Meal Scheme till 31st March, 2021. During this period, dry ration would be provided to students and the cooking cost would be transferred in the accounts of the beneficiary/guardians.