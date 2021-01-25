New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people of the state of Himachal Pradesh on its 50th Statehood day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

हिमाचल प्रदेश के पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। प्राकृतिक सुंदरता और मनमोहक पर्यटन स्थलों के लिए प्रसिद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नित नए मानदंड गढ़ता रहे और देश की उन्नति में अपना योगदान देता रहे। #SwarnimHimachal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

The Golden Jubilee celebrations on the occasion of 50 years of statehood of Himachal Pradesh were organised with great enthusiasm and fervor across the state today.

The state level Golden Jubilee function was held at the historic Ridge of Shimla while functions were also organised at all district headquarters to mark this special occasion.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was the chief guest of the state level function while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was special guest on this occasion. National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of state for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also graced the occasion.