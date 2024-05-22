Shimla — The scenic hill city of Shimla is set to enhance its charm with an innovative addition — the Waste to Wonder Park. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has unveiled a comprehensive plan to develop this unique park, aiming to promote the reuse of old and discarded items, and to inspire both locals and visitors to rethink waste.

The Waste to Wonder Park will be constructed by repurposing one of the existing parks in Shimla. This initiative follows in the footsteps of Delhi’s pioneering Waste to Wonder Park, the first of its kind in India. The project plan, recently submitted to the State High Court, outlines the vision and steps for transforming the selected site into a marvel of creativity and sustainability.

A Park of Creativity and Sustainability

In a bid to create an attraction that is both visually appealing and environmentally conscious, the park will feature structures and installations made from plastic bottles, old tyres, single-use plastics, and other waste materials. The Municipal Corporation has previously experimented with similar concepts, installing benches made from plastic bottles near CTO Chowk and benches crafted from single-use plastics and paper in their office. These small-scale projects have demonstrated the potential and aesthetic appeal of using waste materials creatively.

Boosting Tourism and Environmental Awareness

The Shimla Municipal Corporation envisions the Waste to Wonder Park as a major tourist draw. The park is expected to attract visitors with its unique and artistic displays, contributing to the city’s tourism revenue. An entry fee will be charged, generating additional income for the municipal administration.

Moreover, the park aims to serve as an educational hub, raising awareness about waste management and recycling. By showcasing the practical reuse of waste items, the park will encourage citizens to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives.

A Vision for the Future

The Waste to Wonder Park aligns with broader environmental goals and exemplifies Shimla’s proactive approach to sustainability. By transforming waste into wonder, the city is not only addressing waste management challenges but also setting a precedent for other cities to follow.