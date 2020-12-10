Not just honeymooners’ paradise, this beautiful hill station is a perfect getaway for thrill seekers and nomads. Since Shimla is embraced by various natural wonders such as picturesque sunsets, glorious mountains, and pleasant deodar and pine forests – it’s indeed a great place to camp in its outskirts and enjoy a roaring campfire under the moonlight.

Why Shimla is the best place for a bonfire adventure on weekend trips?

Shimla has pleasant weather in every season. Be it breezy summer evenings or cold winter nights, almost every season calls for a warm bonfire in this serene hill station. Thousands of travellers visit the capital city of Himachal Pradesh during winters to experience snow. Not all of them are lucky enough to see the great natural phenomenon.

But this doesn’t stop you from enjoying the pristine beauty of mystic hill town. Hotels and businesses associated with tourism industry help you get as much joy and fun as possible out of your trip to Shimla by setting up a campsite and bonfire accompanied with delicious food, live music and dance.

Best time for camping and bonfire adventure in Shimla

Like mentioned before, Shimla is a year-round destination for mountain lovers and adventure enthusiasts. So, camping with a bonfire can easily be planned in both summers and winters. However, if you’re planning to go camping in winters, you need to be equipped with the right winter clothes and gears.

For camping enthusiasts, October to March is the perfect time for planning an outdoor bonfire with an overnight stay in camps. The average temperature in Shimla usually remains between 0 to 15°C during this time.

Places for a great bonfire bash in Shimla

Periphery of Shimla town is dotted with open patches, meadows, small villages, sprawling farmland, and lush green forests, which makes Shimla a perfect place to relish your outdoorsy life. But this doesn’t mean that you start setting up a camp or make a cracking bonfire anywhere.

Places like Kufri, Mashobra, Potters Hill, Shoghi, and Junga are some places near Shimla to enjoy camping and bonfire. These camping hotspots are just an hour away from the city centre, making them an ideal location for travellers.

How camping and bonfire can add a fun factor to your weekend trip?

Everyone loves the crackling sound of bonfire on a chilly evening of hills. A bonfire can add a fun element to a dull evening. You can enjoy a bonfire with family and friends during a causal get-together, weekend trip, camping, after party, or on a festive occasion. Sitting around a bonfire with family and friends is a fun pastime. When you roast mushrooms and spend great time with friends, it’s easy to forget about the risks involved with outdoor fires. Therefore, it’s important to ensure everyone’s safety while we enjoy a fun evening in the woods.

If you planning a weekend camping trip bundled with bonfire through a professional tour agent, you will get:

In-forest bonfire in outskirts of Shimla

Welcome drink

Barbeque food (veg/non-veg)

Hard drinks

Himachali dinner veg/non-veg

Full goat grilled meat

Live music (folk and Bollywood songs)

Couple dance

Family dance

Kids’ activities

Pickup and drop

Shimla Nature Experience offering Bonfire activity at Price: Rs 1900/PP. For Booking contact: 9816026770/7658888888: Email: [email protected].

Shimla Nature Experience offers various Bonfire parties such as Birthday Bonfire Party, Anniversary Bonfire party, Bachelor Bonfire party, Moon Bonfire Party, Family Bonfire Party, University/College/School Bonfire Party, for fun seekers and need atleast 50 persons to host such parties.