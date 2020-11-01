Shimla: Senior Congress leader GS Bali has slammed the state government for not being clear on procurement of the Maize from the farmers, for which the Centre has fixed a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1850 per quintal.

In a statement Bali said that the state government’s announcement to procure maize through Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department seems nothing short of a ‘Jumla’ (gimmick), as there is still no clarity, ‘whom to sell, where to sell and who will buy’.

The department failed to procure Maize from the farmers, consequent to which the farmers were forced to sell their crop in the open markets for Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 per quintal, which is lesser than the MSP, he charged.

The cabinet ministers of state are making announcements without any homework and the fact remains that there is no implementation on the ground.

He sought to know how many quintals of Maize have been procured by the department and since the farmers have already sold their produce for lesser price, will it now be procured from the middle man and the hoarders.

“With sky rocketing prices, Potato, onions, tomato and other vegetables are out of reach of the common man. However, the government and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs ministry has no plan to provide respite to the public,” he lamented.

The state government has publicized the announced additional 100 gms sugar for Diwali in media, however it has reduced 500 gms of Rice from the quota to the ration card holders under Public Distribution System.

The state government should immediately provide relieve to the public from the rising inflation, he demanded.