Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal has appealed to the Covid survivors to volunteer in the dedicated Covid wards.

The minister on Monday had visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) to take stock of the welfare of the Covid patients admitted in the Covid isolation wards.

“As the recovered patients develop antibodies for the Coronavirus and are at a low risk of infection, they can be of immense help as counselors, to boost the morale of the Covid patients battling the coronavirus by interacting with them,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of his government and the health department is doing a good job in tackling Covid.

“The health workers rendering their duty in the hospital are no less than the soldiers serving at the borders,” he said, adding that the health workers are working day in and day out, wearing PPE kits for 7 to 8 hours at a stretch, wherein they can neither consume water nor food and it is a tough job as they even sweat a lot.

Wearing a PPE kit the minister visited all the four wards where the Covid patients have been admitted and inquired about the well being of each and every patient.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has reported 10 Covid deaths and 515 positive cases today, while 855 positive patients have also recovered. Shimla district has reported highest 183 cases and Kangra district found 98 positive cases. State has now total 40,518 positive cases and out of which 8289 cases are active and 31,548 patients have recovered.