4 Each from IIT Mandi and NIT Hamirpur and 3 from HP University

Shimla: Fourteen scientists from Himachal Pradesh have found place in a ranking top two percent of world scientists of Stanford University, USA.

Four each scientist from IIT Mandi and NIT Hamirpur viz. Bharat Singh in Energy, Ramesh Oruganti in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Subrata Ray in Materials and Gonsalves, Kenneth E., from IIT Mandi, whereas Dr. Shyam Singh Chandel (now working in Shoolini University), Varun in Energy, J.N. Sharma Mechanical Engineering & Transports and A. S. Singha in Polymers, from NIT Hamirpur have found place in Stanford University’s top two percent world scientist.

Dr. Chandel, NIT Hamirpur, now working in Shoolini University.

Scientists from Himachal Pradesh University have also found place in the list as Mahavir Singh in Immunology, B Singh and Ghanshyam Chauhan in Polymer are among the top two percent World Scientist list.

Sanjeev Sharma, Plant Biology & Botany, ICAR – Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla and former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Dr HC Sharma have been recognised by the Stanford University for their research. Dr Sharma is ranked 217 worldwide, best from India in Entomology.

In Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing, Sandeep K. Sood Central University of Himachal Pradesh, is in the list as well.

Stanford University scientists have created a database of over 1,00,000 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

The top two per cent scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields for analysis of the citations and the composite indicators and SCOPUS — data provided by Elsevier, was used with data up to May 6, 2020.

In the exhaustive list of 1,59,683 persons, 1,492 Indians scientists have found a place, with a majority of them being from IITs and IISc and other top institutes, representing fields like physics, material sciences, chemical engineering, plant biology, energy and others.

World ranking of Scientist (2%)