Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University declared the results of the sixth semester of under graduate courses (BA, B Sc, B Com and B Sc hons). 57.62 per cent students have cleared the exam.

As many as 35,910 students were appeared in the examinations, out of which 20,694 students have successfully passed the examinations.

In BA, 18,680 students appeared in the examination out of which 10,740 cleared the exams. In B. Com 4,703 cleared the exam. 6,718 students were appeared in the examination. While in B Sc, 5,251 students passed the examination. 10,512 students have taken the exam.

Meanwhile, 509 students who could not appear for the examinations would be given a second chance.

The results were made available live on the website of the university and students could login from their respective IDs to see the result.