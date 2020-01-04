Edu Dept. invites applications for Medha Protsahan Scheme

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Higher Education Department has invited applications from meritorious students preparing for competitive exams under ‘Medha Protsahan’ scheme.

Director, Higher Education Department Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, said that candidates taking coaching from institutions identified by Higher Education Department within the state or other states preparing for CLAT/ NEET/IIT/ AIIMS/ AFMC/NDA etc. and UPSC/SSC/Banking and Insurance, Railways etc. entrance exam are eligible for the scheme.

Only bonafide Himachali candidates are eligible for the Scheme and the total family income of the candidate should be less than 2.50 lakh per annum.

Under Medha Protsahan Scheme the selected candidates would be provided with the maximum financial assistance of rupees one lakh only once in a lifetime. The candidates can utilize this financial assistance for institution fees, books etc. while preparing for competitive exams.

The last date for applying under Medha Protsahan Scheme has been extended from 25th December to 15th January 2020. The candidates can send their application to office of Director, Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla- 171001 or through email [email protected]