The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi started conducting the GATE 2020 exam for M.Tech. courses and PSU recruitment on February 1, 2020, in different sessions. The forenoon session for the GATE 2020 Mechanical, Physics, Metallurgical, and Instrumentation exam was held between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The students who have appeared for the exam conducted on February 1, 2020, shared their experience and reviews regarding the paper.

As per the students’ feedback, who gave the exam conducted on February 1, 2020, the overall difficulty level was moderate. Beneath we are discussing the student reaction & exam review for Mechanical, Physics, Metallurgical, and Instrumentation exam held on February 1, 2020.

One of the aspirants Rishab said it was his first time for GATE and he was not that much prepared for the exam. Still, questions that he attempted were of moderate difficulty level and the overall question paper was not much difficult to attempt. He further revealed that the questions from the topics which he studied and covered, came in the exam, which helped him to answer well. He also said that he doesn’t attempt the question that he has not studied.

Meenu from the Mechanical branch said that the questions were easy and moderate, and according to her, questions with lesser weightage were a little tougher especially the Industrial Engineering part. Otherwise, the exam was easy but she found the exam slightly tougher than the last time.

According to another GATE aspirant, Tushar, the question paper was easy, and he doesn’t face many difficulties in giving answers to the questions. According to him, the paper was quite easy, and he said that he found the exam easy as compared to last year’s GATE question paper. From the nuclear and atomic sections, only a few questions were asked this time.

Another GATE candidate, Mohammad Usaf disclosed that GATE Mechanical exam had a lot of questions in the numerical section and paper was relatively moderate. This time the question was equally distributed between numerical and theoretical section and Mohammad was able to perform well in the exam.

According to another candidate Pinky who gave GATE exam, this year’s GATE paper was very traditional and moderate, and even she also said that the questions in the exam were divided equally between numerical & theoretical sections. She also said that the paper was easy to attempt, and she is happy with her attempt.

GATE 2020 Exam Analysis for ME

The ME exam includes 2 types of questions, MCQs and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The ME paper in GATE was, and in most of the questions, students need to apply the concepts while giving the answers.

GATE paper: Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Date of exam: 01 Feb 2020

Paper Analysis available for 2 sessions – S1 and S2

Overall analysis of GATE 2020 Paper – Mechanical Engineering (ME)

This year, the level of the question paper was moderate, and the questions were more logical and conceptual as compared to last year. The questions in the General Aptitude section were quite easy, and the students need to apply formulas to get the answers which were getting solved easily by putting the values directly into the formula.

Questions based on the natural numbers were asked.

The mathematics questions were difficult as compared to the previous year questions.

Questions from the design section were tricky while the questions from refrigeration were tough this time.

Milling & Rolling questions, matching questions came from Production were tough.

Only one question from Machine Drawing was asked in the exam.

GATE 2020 ME Paper Pattern

A) General Aptitude (GA) questions: There were a total of 10 questions of 15 marks in all.

B) Question and marks distribution: In ME paper, a total 55 questions were asked and their weightage is as follows:

Number of Questions carrying 1 marks each- 25

Number of Questions carrying 2 marks each- 30

Total questions and marks- 55 questions carrying 85 marks

Overall analysis of GATE 2020 Exam – Instrumentation

Overall the level of the question paper was moderate; in the Network Theory section, three questions were asked from 3 phases which were quite difficult to answer.

From AC Circuit, Resonance questions were asked while questions related to Diode and Op-Amp were asked from the Analog section.

From Signal & System – inverse Fourier transforms formula based question, and questions from Convolution, Sampling, Low pass filter were asked.

In the Measurement section, questions related to Maxwell AC bridge, Tolerance, Q-meter were asked, and the level of the questions was difficult.

From the Mathematics section, questions based on probability were question which was quite simple to answer. One question from Linear Algebra to find a unique solution was also asked in the exam.

Session 1 and 2 of GATE 2020 ME paper is now over, and according to the students and experts, the exam was moderate to difficult. This time, the majority of the questions were asked from thermodynamics and SOM in both forenoon and afternoon session.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level engineering entrance exam that is conducted annually by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven other Indian Institutes of Technology to select the eligible candidates for various courses. The candidates post-qualifying the exam are granted admission in M.E / M.Tech / M.Arch / PhD courses that are offered by the IITs and IISc. PSUs also consider GATE score for recruitment of the eligible candidates for different roles. GATE is a CBT exam, and there is a total of 25 subject papers in the exam, out of them, candidates can appear for any 1 as per their choice of course and eligibility. The remaining GATE Exams 2020 will be conducted on February 8 & 9.