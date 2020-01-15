Technical error behind inflated Water Bills: Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam accepts

Shimla: Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) accepted that inflated water bills were issued to the residents of the Shimla city due to the technical reason.

Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer, SJPNL, Dharmender Gill, in a meeting with Local MLA and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, assured to resolve the matter on a priority basis.

Residents of Shimla Town were claiming of receiving of enhanced water bills since the inception of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). Aggrieved residents than approached the MC Shimla and later state government, after failing to get a satisfactory response from the Nigam.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj reiterated Govt’s commitment to ensure basic amenities to the people of the State. He claimed of providing an adequate amount of water to people of Shimla town. He claimed to complete the World Bank-funded Water Supply Scheme for Shimla town by the year 2023.

Independent Director, Jal Prabandhan Nigam, Digvijay Chauhan hinted to provide relief to the people of the Shimla city, by exploring an alternate option for another connection other than domestic, commercial and construction connections.

The State government had established Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam for better management of water supply and wastewater management in Greater Shimla Planning Area. Nigam is jointly promoted company of Shimla Municipal Corporation and Government of Himachal Pradesh and is solely responsible for the water and sewerage services in the greater Shimla area.

However, since its inception, Nigam comes under scanner for its working and later accused of issuing highly inflated water bills. The matter was also echoed in the MC Shimla, but failed to reach to the conclusion.