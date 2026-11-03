Use Education for Society’s Welfare, Not Just Personal Success: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Hamirpur: Governor Kavinder Gupta called upon young graduates to utilise their education, knowledge and skills for the welfare of society rather than limiting their ambitions to personal success. He said that the real value of education lies in its ability to bring positive social change and contribute to nation-building.

The Governor was addressing the 12th Convocation of Career Point University (CPU), Hamirpur, where he presided over the ceremony and awarded degrees to 648 students. The graduating students included 43 research scholars who received PhD degrees. Additionally, 43 meritorious students, comprising 29 girls and 14 boys, were honoured with gold medals for their academic achievements.

Congratulating the graduates, medal winners, parents and faculty members, Gupta said that educational institutions must focus on connecting academic learning with the needs of society and the country’s development. He appreciated Career Point University’s contribution towards expanding higher education in rural areas.

The Governor particularly appreciated the university’s initiatives in research, innovation and community development, including the adoption of 100 villages, the ‘Mera Gaon Mera Teerth’ campaign and efforts to strengthen rural livelihoods, promote health awareness and encourage local products.

Referring to the university’s ‘Vigyan Darshan’ initiative, he emphasised the importance of developing scientific thinking among students and encouraging them to pursue research and innovation.

Addressing the graduates, Gupta said that success should not be measured merely through a good salary, position or recognition. Its real significance lies in the positive difference that an individual’s knowledge and actions bring to the lives of others and the progress of the nation.

He urged the students to remain connected with their villages, culture and roots while applying their education to address societal challenges. He said that young people have an important responsibility in shaping the country’s future and contributing to inclusive development.

Referring to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Governor said that universities in Himachal Pradesh should promote research and innovation in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, environmental conservation, technology and entrepreneurship. He stressed that academic knowledge must be linked with local requirements and public welfare to create meaningful development opportunities.

Gupta also appreciated the university’s initiatives towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He highlighted its efforts in promoting yoga, traditional medicine, Indian values and millets, observing that education should integrate modern knowledge with India’s traditional wisdom.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred honorary degrees upon Kuldeep Dhiman, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes and former Industries Minister; Padma Shri Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi; and renowned Himachali folk singer Karnail Rana, in recognition of their contributions in their respective fields.

The Governor also released the university’s annual report, unveiled a book on millets and felicitated the winners of the Millet Festival.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Sharma presented the university’s progress report, highlighting its academic achievements and institutional initiatives. Pro-Chancellor Padma Shri Dr. P.L. Gautam welcomed the Governor and congratulated the graduating students.

Registrar Gulshan Sandhu proposed the vote of thanks, bringing the convocation ceremony to a close.