PALAMPUR: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Kangra Police arrested two youths from Punjab after recovering 28.65 grams of heroin (chitta) from a rented accommodation in the Lohna area of Palampur.

Acting on information received late at night, a police team from Palampur Police Station conducted a raid on the rented room and recovered the contraband. The police seized the heroin and arrested both occupants.

The accused have been identified as Josh (21), a resident of Dhariwal in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, and Rajveer (18), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Palampur Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Police are investigating the source of the recovered contraband, the intended recipients of the drug supply and how long the accused had been staying in the area.

The police are also probing whether the accused were part of a larger drug supply network operating in the region.