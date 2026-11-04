November Heat Breaks Records in Himachal; Una Sizzles at 34.2°C

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is witnessing an unusual spell of warm weather in November, with temperatures remaining significantly above normal across most parts of the state. The impact of changing weather patterns, coupled with the influence of the El Niño phenomenon, has kept daytime temperatures unusually high, particularly in the lowland areas.

Una district recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C on Tuesday, the highest November temperature recorded there in recent years, surpassing previous records. The maximum temperature in Una had reached 33.4°C in November 2024, while 33.1°C was recorded in November 2000. However, the mercury crossed both these marks on Tuesday, highlighting the persistence of unusually hot conditions even as winter approaches.

The impact of the warm weather is also visible in other parts of the state. Maximum temperatures in Shimla, Kangra and Sundernagar have approached previous records, while daytime temperatures across most regions are being recorded around 2°C above normal.

According to the temperature data, Una was the hottest place among the listed locations, recording 34.2°C, followed by Mandi at 28.6°C, Bilaspur at 28.5°C and Kangra at 28.4°C. Dharamshala recorded 26°C, Nahan 25.7°C and Solan 25.4°C. The maximum temperature in Shimla stood at 22°C, while Manali recorded 19.6°C.

Location Maximum Temperature Una 34.2°C Mandi 28.6°C Bilaspur 28.5°C Kangra 28.4°C Dharamshala 26.0°C Nahan 25.7°C Solan 25.4°C Shimla 22.0°C Manali 19.6°C

Interestingly, while bright sunshine is keeping daytime temperatures high, nighttime conditions in the higher reaches of the state remain considerably colder. Several high-altitude areas are already experiencing freezing temperatures. On Monday night, Kukumseri recorded a minimum temperature of -2.1°C, while the mercury in Keylong dropped to -1.1°C.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly clear weather across Himachal Pradesh, with bright sunshine expected to continue until November 9. The weakening of a Western Disturbance is likely to keep weather conditions stable during this period.