Shimla: Fresh rain and snowfall brought a sharp change in weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping and the chill intensifying in several parts of the state. The weather turned particularly unsettled as an Orange Alert remained in effect for various areas.

The skies remained heavily overcast from the morning in several parts of the state, including the capital Shimla. Rain began in many areas by the afternoon, while snowfall was reported across the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi and Kullu.

The high peaks of the Pir Panjal range, including the Rohtang Pass, were covered with fresh snow. The snowfall in the upper reaches led to a noticeable fall in temperatures, intensifying cold conditions in high-altitude areas.

In Shimla, residents experienced heavy rain accompanied by hail, adding to the sudden change in weather. The fresh spell of rain also brought relief from the relatively warmer conditions witnessed earlier, but raised concerns in areas vulnerable to hailstorms and strong winds.

The adverse weather has also affected agricultural areas in parts of the state. The hailstorm has raised concerns among farmers, particularly those whose crops are nearing harvest.

Rain and Snow Expected to Continue

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, unsettled weather conditions are likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh until October 12. Several areas are expected to receive rain during this period, while snowfall is likely in the higher reaches.

The weather department has also issued a Yellow Alert for strong winds from October 6 to 9, prompting authorities and residents to remain cautious.