Fresh Snowfall at Jalori Pass Leaves Vehicles Stranded, Weather Alert Issued for Several Himachal Districts

Shimla: An unexpected change in weather brought fresh snowfall to the famous Jalori Pass in Kullu district late Monday evening, leaving the road slippery and disrupting vehicular movement. Around one inch of fresh snow accumulated in the area, creating difficulties for tourists as well as local residents travelling along National Highway-305.

The sudden snowfall made the road slippery, causing several tourists vehicles stranded at the pass. With snow accumulating on the road, drivers found it difficult to move their vehicles, leaving some motorists stuck for an extended period.

However, timely assistance from police and local residents helped rescue several stranded vehicles. Through collective efforts, many vehicles were eventually pulled to safer locations, preventing the situation from becoming more difficult for travellers.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast changing weather conditions across different parts of Himachal Pradesh over the coming days and issued district-specific warnings for November 12 and 13.

According to the forecast, the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour at isolated places. A similar warning has been issued for Shimla district for November 13.

No thunderstorm warning has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti during this period. However, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti are likely to experience strong winds, with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, on November 12 and 13.