Shimla: Property registration in Himachal Pradesh is set to become faster, more transparent and hassle-free, with the state government approving the modernisation of sub-registrar offices as Registration Seva Kendras (RSKs) in four districts.

Under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), sub-registrar offices in Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Sirmaur districts will be transformed into modern service centres on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras. The initiative aims to improve public convenience, reduce procedural delays and ensure efficient delivery of property registration services under one roof.

The proposed centres will offer improved infrastructure and citizen-friendly facilities, including modern reception and waiting areas, dedicated help desks, organised queues, digital infrastructure and better workstations. The objective is to provide citizens with a comfortable and streamlined experience while completing property registration formalities.

Under DILRMP 3.0, financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh per Sub-Registrar Office has been envisaged for the modernisation of selected high-volume registration offices. The initiative will further strengthen the state’s digital registration system and improve the overall delivery of registration-related services.

The state has already adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for computerised registration of documents and introduced the MY Deed facility, allowing citizens to prepare registration deeds conveniently. The proposed modernisation will complement these initiatives by integrating improved infrastructure with technology-enabled services.

The upgraded Registration Seva Kendras will be equipped with biometric authentication facilities, document scanners, digital queue management systems, token generation facilities, CCTV surveillance and fire safety arrangements, besides modern reception and waiting areas. Special provisions will also be made to facilitate senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that registration services are accessible to all sections of society.

To ensure that the proposed upgrades address the specific requirements of each office, the Department of Revenue will conduct a detailed assessment of the identified Sub-Registrar Offices. District-level committees comprising the SDM, Executive Engineer, Tehsildar and an IT expert nominated by the Deputy Commissioner will evaluate the existing infrastructure and identify requirements for civil works and information and communication technology facilities.

The committees will also prepare office-specific cost estimates and recommend suitable layouts and process-flow arrangements to ensure smooth functioning and efficient public service delivery.

The initiative is expected to bring a significant improvement in the functioning of traditional registration offices by combining modern infrastructure, digital technology and citizen-centric services, making property registration more convenient, transparent and efficient across the state.