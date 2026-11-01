Himachal Processes Over 2.12 Lakh Revenue Cases Through Digital Portal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has made significant progress in the digitisation of land records and the modernisation of revenue courts, with 2,12,918 revenue cases processed through the Revenue Management System (RMS) portal so far. The state government has also reduced pending Jamabandis by nearly 90 per cent, bringing the number down from around 6,500 to approximately 750.

The Revenue Department has introduced several technology-driven initiatives to improve transparency, accelerate case disposal and make land-related services more accessible to citizens. These include e-HimBhoomi, the Revenue Management System (RMS), RCCMS, the Bhu-Naksha Portal and the My Deed Portal.

The initiatives aim to reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices while ensuring that land records remain accurate, updated and readily available.

All 479 revenue courts are connected to RMS

The Revenue Management System has emerged as a key component of the state’s digital transformation. Since September 1, 2025, the portal has been operating as a fully online and paperless system. The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Courts Online Filing and Procedure Rules, 2025, notified on September 9, 2025, established the legal and regulatory framework for its functioning.

Of the total 2,12,918 revenue cases processed through RMS, around 71,000 were filed through the online and paperless Revenue Court Module launched in September 2025.

All 479 revenue courts across Himachal Pradesh have been connected to the platform, through which nearly 28,000 cause lists have been generated. The portal has also recorded registrations of approximately 16,000 advocates and more than 52,000 citizens.

The digital system is expected to make revenue court proceedings more accessible and streamline the filing and management of cases.

To accelerate the disposal of pending revenue cases, monthly Lok Adalats are being organised towards the end of each month.

Priority is being given to cases involving land partition, demarcation, correction of revenue entries and encroachments. The initiative seeks to reduce the backlog of disputes and minimise delays for citizens seeking resolution of land-related matters.

Pending Jamabandis reduced by 90 per cent; Digitally signed land records available on mobile phones

The Revenue Department has also undertaken a special drive to clear the backlog of pending Jamabandis, directing officers and field staff to work towards defined targets.

As a result, the number of pending Jamabandis has declined from approximately 6,500 to around 750, representing a reduction of nearly 90 per cent. According to the department, nearly 5,750 Jamabandis have been updated to reflect the current status of land records, including transactions undertaken over the past five years.

The updating of Jamabandis is considered essential for maintaining accurate land ownership records and ensuring that changes resulting from land-related transactions are properly reflected in official documents.

The e-HimBhoomi platform has further simplified access to land records by enabling citizens to obtain digitally signed Jamabandis online.

The facility allows people to access certified land records directly on their mobile phones, reducing their dependence on physical visits to revenue offices. It is particularly beneficial for people living away from their native villages for employment, education or other reasons.