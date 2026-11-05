The Himachal Pradesh government is considering changes to its existing transfer policy to provide relief to employees who have been serving in places far away from their home regions for several years. The proposed amendments may create provisions to facilitate the posting of such employees closer to their native places.

For this purpose, the state government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The Chief Secretary has also issued a formal notification regarding the constitution of the committee.

The committee will examine the existing transfer mechanism governed by the Comprehensive Guiding Principles-2013 (CGP-2013) and recommend necessary changes to make the system more responsive to employees’ concerns.

Apart from transfer-related issues, the sub-committee will also review cadre-related discrepancies prevailing across various government departments and identify obstacles affecting the promotion prospects of employees.

A large number of government employees in Himachal Pradesh have been serving outside their home districts or regions for extended periods. The government is exploring the possibility of introducing suitable provisions in the transfer policy to provide these employees an opportunity to secure postings closer to their homes, subject to administrative requirements.

The committee will also undertake a detailed examination of cadre-related issues in different departments. In several departments, cadre structures vary depending on the nature and level of posts, with certain positions falling under division-level cadres and others under circle-level cadres.

Discrepancies have also been reported in cases where employees are initially appointed at the state level but are subsequently assigned a division-level cadre. Such variations often create confusion regarding employees’ actual cadre status and can affect their transfer and promotion opportunities.

The cabinet sub-committee will examine these inconsistencies and explore appropriate solutions to address them. Its recommendations are expected to help streamline the transfer system, bring greater clarity to cadre structures and resolve long-pending service-related issues of government employees.