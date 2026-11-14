Government Tightens Ayushman Bharat Rules for Private Hospitals

New Delhi: The Central Government is preparing to introduce significant changes to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with 112 medical treatment packages set to be reserved exclusively for government hospitals from December 1, 2026. The proposed move will restrict beneficiaries from availing cashless treatment for these specific procedures at private empanelled hospitals in states that adopt the revised provisions.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has directed State Health Authorities (SHAs) to include 89 additional treatment packages in the existing list of 23 procedures already reserved for government healthcare facilities. With this expansion, the total number of packages earmarked for public hospitals will rise to 112.

According to reports, the revised list will be incorporated into the scheme’s Transaction Management System (TMS) from December 1, 2026. However, individual states will retain the authority to decide whether to withdraw these treatment packages from their private hospital networks.

The proposed changes cover a wide range of treatments and surgical procedures across several medical specialities, including general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, mental healthcare and ear, nose and throat (ENT).

Among the procedures included in the list are cataract operations, hysterectomies, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), removal of cysts and fistulas, biopsies and fracture-related surgeries. Treatments for high-risk deliveries, severe anaemia, alcoholic liver disease, hepatitis, pancreatitis, acute bronchitis, malaria, chikungunya and severe diarrhoea are also covered.

Certain mental health treatments, including those related to anxiety, mood disorders, stress management and other psychiatric conditions, have also been included in the proposed list.

The NHA has reportedly asked states to assess the capacity of their government hospitals before implementing the revised arrangements. Authorities are examining the availability of specialist doctors, medical equipment, operation theatres and other essential infrastructure required to provide these treatments in public healthcare institutions.

The move is understood to be aimed at regulating expenditure on private hospitals under the health insurance scheme and strengthening public healthcare infrastructure. By reserving more treatment packages for government hospitals, the Centre intends to encourage greater utilisation of public healthcare facilities.

However, the revised provisions do not mean that Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will lose access to all private hospitals. The proposed restrictions are limited to the specified 112 treatment packages, and private hospitals will continue to provide other treatments covered under the scheme, subject to applicable rules.