Himachal Intensifies War Against Chitta; 22 Illegal Properties Demolished, Assets Worth Rs. 92 Crore Seized

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state government had intensified its campaign against chitta and drug trafficking, with 22 properties constructed on government land vacated and demolished so far. In addition, assets worth Rs. 92 crore, allegedly acquired through illegal drug-related activities, have been seized as part of the ongoing crackdown.

The Chief Minister said that the police were continuously taking action against chitta networks and drug traffickers within the framework of the law. He added that the government was not limiting its efforts to enforcement measures but was working to transform the anti-drug campaign into a people’s movement.

Seeking the active participation of society, the Chief Minister said that the fight against drugs could not be won through police action alone. It required collective efforts from every section of society, including parents, teachers, panchayats, Mahila Mandals, Yuva Mandals and, most importantly, the youth.

“Today, I am entrusting this responsibility to the youth of the State,” he said, urging young people to take an active role in protecting society from the growing threat of drug abuse.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to remain silent if they witnessed the sale of chitta or any other drug-related activities in their neighbourhoods. He urged citizens to share credible information with the authorities through the emergency toll-free number 112 so that timely action could be taken against those involved in drug trafficking.

He also pointed out that the state government had made provisions to reward individuals providing accurate and reliable information about drug traffickers, encouraging greater public participation in the campaign.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to protect the future of the younger generation, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh would not allow itself to be defeated by the menace of chitta. He called upon people to join hands with the government and police to make the state free from drug abuse and trafficking.