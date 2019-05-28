26,000 benefited from Ayushman Bharat and Him Care Yojana: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said here today that the registration of the Himachal Health Care Yojana under the Him Care Yojana has been started in the state which will continue till 20th June, 2019. The scheme has been started by the State Government for the families who do not come under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Health Minister said that in Himachal Pradesh under the Ayusman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojna, more than 10,000 beneficiaries have been benefited by providing more than Rs. 13 crore free treatment facilities. Under this scheme, provision of free treatment facility of five lakh rupees for hospitalization is provided. At present, 202 hospitals of the state are registered under this scheme, out of which 48 are private hospitals.

He said that 4.34 lakh families have registered themselves till January 1, 2019 under the Himachal Health Care Scheme- Him Care Yojana and so far more than 16 thousand beneficiaries have received free treatment facilities of Rs. 15.32 crores.

Parmar said that under this scheme, no premium will be taken for registration from BPL, registered Rehadi-Fadi Wale and MNREGA workers who have done 50 days or more work in the previous year.

He said that under this scheme cards can be made by paying only 365 rupees for single women, more than 40 percent of handicap persons, senior citizens who are more than 70 years old, Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, Asha workers, mid-day meal workers, government, autonomous institutions, society, board and corporation part-time workers, contract employees and outsourced employees. The person who is not a regular government employee or a retired employee can make his card under this scheme by giving only Rs. 1000.