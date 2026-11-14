Himachal Cabinet Approves Rs. 1,500 Monthly Aid for Women Under New Scheme

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the launch of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna’, under which eligible women aged between 18 and 59 years will receive financial assistance of Rs. 1,500 per month.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiary families will also be provided 300 units of free electricity. According to the government, around 3.50 lakh eligible women have been identified for coverage under the scheme.

The government has already enhanced the monthly financial assistance for women above 59 years of age from Rs. 1,050 to Rs. 1,500. With the launch of the new scheme, the government intends to extend financial support to eligible women in the younger age group as well.

In another decision aimed at promoting passenger transport services and self-employment, the Cabinet approved an increase in the subsidy for purchasing diesel buses from 30 per cent to 40 per cent under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojna, 2023. The subsidy will be applicable to buses operating on identified intra-sub-division routes.

The Cabinet also approved a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric buses and a 40 per cent subsidy on diesel buses with a seating capacity of more than 10 passengers for operating on two specified routes.

These include the Hamirpur Bus Stand–Dr. Radhakrishnan Medical College, Jolsapper route and the New OPD, IGMC Shimla–Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality, Chamiyana route.