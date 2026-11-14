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Education

Shoolini University Partners with Himachal Forensic Directorate to Strengthen Forensic Science and Research

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Solan: Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh, to strengthen forensic science education, research and professional training in the state.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic institutions and the professional forensic sector through specialised training programmes, student internships, joint research projects, innovation and knowledge exchange.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. P.K. Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University, and Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan, Director, Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Deepak Kumar highlighted the academic and strategic significance of the partnership, stating that the collaboration would create new opportunities for students and researchers. It would facilitate hands-on training, professional internships, joint research initiatives, interaction with forensic experts and access to specialised forensic facilities.

He said the association would help students gain practical exposure to the functioning of forensic institutions while strengthening their professional skills and research capabilities.

Dr. Bhupender Kumar, Forensic Coordinator, expressed gratitude to the university leadership, representatives of the Directorate of Forensic Services, dignitaries and faculty members for their support in making the collaboration possible.

Prof. P.K. Khosla described the MoU as an important milestone in the university’s efforts to strengthen forensic science education and research in Himachal Pradesh. He said the partnership would build stronger institutional ties, expand practical learning opportunities and contribute to developing skilled forensic professionals.

He further emphasised that the collaboration would help prepare students to meet the evolving requirements of the criminal justice system through advanced knowledge, practical expertise and research-driven learning.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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