Shimla: Bringing together the nurturing spirit of nature and the creative expression of womanhood, artist Priya Chauhan is showcasing her artistic vision through ‘Meraki’, a painting and handmade candle exhibition presented by Feminique Art Studio at Tavern Hall, Gaiety Theatre, on The Mall Road, Shimla.

“Nature and womanhood share beautiful qualities of nurturing, resilience, growth and creation. Through Meraki, I have tried to bring these elements together through colours, flowers, natural forms and handcrafted creations,” said Priya Chauhan, explaining the inspiration behind the exhibition.

The four-day exhibition, which opened on November 4, will continue until November 7, 2026. It brings together paintings and handcrafted decorative candles, exploring themes of life, femininity, beauty, nurturing and resilience. Inspired by the natural world, the paintings feature flowers, food, foliage and other elements of nature, while handmade soy candles from Homecrux add another dimension through their artistic designs, textures and fragrances.

The concept of Meraki revolves around putting creativity, passion and a part of oneself into everything one creates. Through this collection, Priya seeks to demonstrate how different art forms can come together to express emotions, imagination and personal experiences.

For Priya, Meraki marks a significant milestone as her first solo exhibition. It is also her third exhibition at Shimla’s iconic Gaiety Theatre in as many years, reflecting her continued association with the city’s art and cultural scene.

“Meraki is very close to my heart because it represents the idea of putting a part of yourself into everything you create. Through this exhibition, I want to express my love for nature, creativity and the beauty of womanhood. Every painting and every handmade candle carries a personal touch and a story,” she shared.

A self-taught artist who has never received formal professional training in art, Priya’s creative journey has been driven by passion, curiosity and experimentation. Her first solo exhibition represents an important step in this journey, providing her with an opportunity to showcase her artistic vision and connect with a wider audience.

“Having my first solo exhibition at the iconic Gaiety Theatre is a special and emotional milestone in my artistic journey. Being a self-taught artist, my journey has been driven by curiosity, passion and the desire to experiment. This exhibition gives me an opportunity to share that journey with people,” she said.

Apart from painting, Priya is associated with Homecrux as a Publishing Editor and is the principal creator behind Homecrux Candles, a range of handmade soy candles. Her association with both creative fields finds expression in Meraki, where paintings and candles complement each other through artistic imagination and handcrafted detailing.

Through the exhibition, Priya aims to celebrate the nurturing and life-giving qualities associated with both nature and womanhood. The collection also highlights the value of handmade creations, where every piece reflects the time, patience, creativity and personal involvement of its maker.

Coming just ahead of Diwali, the festival of lights, Meraki offers art enthusiasts, residents and tourists an opportunity to explore original paintings and decorative candle designs. The exhibition also adds to Shimla’s cultural offerings during the festive season, bringing together visual art and handcrafted creativity in one space.

The exhibition is open daily from 11 am to 7:30 pm at Tavern Hall, Gaiety Theatre, The Mall Road, Shimla, with free entry. Art lovers, local residents, tourists and visitors to the Mall Road can explore the collection until November 7, 2026.