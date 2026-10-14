Village Committees to Track Drying Sources, Leaks and Water Quality in Himachal

Shimla: Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) in Himachal Pradesh will now monitor drinking water sources, track water quality issues and oversee conservation measures at the Gram Panchayat level under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

At the request of the Jal Shakti Department, the Panchayati Raj Department has issued a notification assigning the additional responsibility of the Gram Panchayat Source Augmentation Committee (SSC) to existing VWSCs. Published in the official gazette on Tuesday, the notification aims to strengthen village-level water source management without creating separate committees.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, with the objective of ensuring regular assessment, protection and maintenance of drinking water sources and securing their long-term availability.

Under the new arrangement, the committees will maintain records and registers of drinking water sources within their respective Gram Panchayat areas and provide the necessary data for digital monitoring. They will also be responsible for supporting the protection and maintenance of these sources.

The VWSCs will assist in water quality testing through laboratories and Field Test Kits (FTKs). They will also report issues such as drying up of water sources, turbidity, leakage and other water quality concerns to the concerned higher authorities for timely action.

In addition to monitoring existing sources, the committees will help prepare water budgets and Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs). They will also monitor small-scale water recharge and source conservation activities aimed at improving the sustainability of local water supplies.

For planning and implementing conservation works, the committees will coordinate with various government schemes, including VB-G Ram Ji and the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) 2.0.

The Jal Shakti Department will provide technical guidance and the necessary support to enable the committees to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Copies of the notification have been sent to all Deputy Commissioners, Chief Engineers, District Panchayat Officers and Block Development Officers for necessary action.

The move is expected to strengthen community participation in drinking water source conservation and improve coordination between government departments and Gram Panchayats to ensure sustainable water availability in rural Himachal Pradesh.