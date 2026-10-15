Sukhu Inaugurates Spiti’s First Battery-Backed Solar Power Project

Kaza: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated Himachal Pradesh’s first solar power project equipped with a battery storage facility at Rongtong in Kaza, Spiti Valley, as part of development projects worth ₹116.28 crore inaugurated or launched in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti.

The 2 MW solar power plant, equipped with a 1 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.42 crore at an altitude of approximately 3,600 metres above sea level. The project is expected to generate around 36 lakh units of electricity annually and is aimed at improving the reliability of power supply in the remote, high-altitude region.

Construction of the project began on May 30, 2023, and the plant was commissioned in December 2024. According to official figures, it generated 22,58,752 units of electricity during 2024-25, 2025-26 and up to September 30, 2026.

He also announced that the Rongtong Hydel Power Project would be made fully functional, for which ₹6 crore would be spent.

₹47.95 Crore for Two Power Substations

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 66/22 kV substations at Sumdo in Kinnaur district and Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti, with a combined estimated cost of ₹47.95 crore.

Located in strategically important border areas, the substations are intended to strengthen the electricity distribution network and improve power supply to Kaza, Sumdo and adjoining regions.

At present, electricity reaches Spiti primarily through the 66/22 kV substation at Pooh in Kinnaur district via an approximately 200-kilometre-long 22 kV Pooh-Kaza feeder. The length of the feeder and its multiple spur connections have contributed to voltage fluctuations, technical losses and difficulties in maintaining a reliable supply, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

The proposed substations are expected to improve voltage regulation, reduce technical losses and increase the network’s capacity to meet rising electricity demand.

The infrastructure is also significant for defence and security establishments, border facilities, healthcare institutions, educational centres and other essential services operating in the region. Residents of Spiti and Kinnaur are expected to benefit from improved power reliability, especially during extreme weather conditions.

₹39.55 Crore Road Project Inaugurated in Pin Valley

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Chhidang-Tangti Khar Telling Road project in Pin Valley of Lahaul-Spiti, constructed at a cost of ₹39.55 crore.

The project aims to upgrade the existing unpaved road into a durable, all-weather route, improving connectivity for residents of remote tribal areas. The improved road is expected to facilitate safer and more reliable movement, particularly in a region where difficult terrain and harsh climatic conditions frequently disrupt transportation.

The projects focus on strengthening essential infrastructure in Lahaul-Spiti, with particular emphasis on reliable electricity supply, improved road connectivity and the needs of communities living in remote border areas.