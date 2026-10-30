PM Modi Sets 30-Day Deadline for Land Transfer, Expresses Concern Over Delays in Haroli Bulk Drug Park

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over delays in the construction of the Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district and directed the state government and concerned agencies to complete pending land-transfer formalities within 30 days.

The issue came up during a 54th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, to review the progress of projects. The Prime Minister questioned the slow pace of development of bulk drug parks in various states, including Himachal Pradesh, and called for urgent measures to remove bottlenecks and accelerate construction.

The project is targeted for completion by March 2027. However, delays in key infrastructure works have raised concerns that the deadline could be missed, potentially pushing completion into 2028.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the concerned ministries and implementing agencies to resolve pending issues related to land transfer, shifting of utilities and revision of construction targets within 30 days. He also stressed the need to fix accountability for officials and nodal agencies responsible for delays.

To ensure regular monitoring, the progress of the project will be reviewed every 15 days through the Gati Shakti portal. The emphasis is on resolving interdepartmental issues and ensuring that administrative delays do not further affect the construction schedule.

The Prime Minister also called for expediting the tendering process and construction of essential common facilities, including Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), steam generation units, testing laboratories and warehousing infrastructure. These facilities are considered crucial for the functioning of the proposed industrial hub and supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing units.

Concerns over the slow progress of the project had also been raised during a preparatory meeting held earlier this month.

The Bulk Drug Park at Haroli is among the major industrial infrastructure projects planned for North India and is expected to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

The Central Government approved the establishment of bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh in 2022 under a financial incentive scheme aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and reducing dependence on imports.

However, the pace of construction at Haroli has been affected by delays in land levelling, the establishment of electrical substations and the laying of water pipelines. Lack of adequate coordination among various departments has also emerged as a hurdle in implementing the project.