HRTC to Run 266 Additional Buses from Delhi, Chandigarh and Baddi for Diwali

Shimla: The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will operate 266 additional buses from Delhi, Chandigarh and Baddi to various destinations across Himachal Pradesh to facilitate the movement of passengers returning home for Diwali.

According to the corporation, 134 additional bus services will operate on November 6, followed by 132 services on November 7. The special arrangements have been made in view of the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festive season to reduce overcrowding and ensure convenient travel.

On November 6, HRTC will operate 42 additional buses from Delhi, 69 from Chandigarh and 23 from Baddi to different destinations in the state.

Similarly, on November 7, a total of 49 additional buses will depart from Delhi, 63 from Chandigarh and 20 from Baddi.

The corporation has made these arrangements to help passengers reach their hometowns in time for the festival and manage the increased demand for public transport.

Meanwhile, HRTC’s local bus services will remain suspended from 5 pm on November 8 until 8 am on November 9, covering Diwali evening and the early hours of the following day.

However, to ensure connectivity for passengers travelling over longer distances, selected long-distance bus services will continue to operate on the evening of November 8. These include services from Delhi to Shimla, Dharamshala, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba, with one bus scheduled for each of these major routes.

The corporation has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and take note of the revised schedules to avoid inconvenience during the festive period.