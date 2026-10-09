Rampur (Shimla): An Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a gorge in the Rampur Bushahr area of Shimla district on Friday morning.

The bus, bearing registration number HP 06 A 5159, was travelling from Sanei to Rampur when the accident occurred at around 7:45 am. According to preliminary information, between 15 and 18 passengers were reportedly on board at the time of the incident.

Soon after the accident, local villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. With the injured needing immediate medical attention, residents used private vehicles to transport them to Rampur Hospital.

Ambulances subsequently reached the accident site and joined the rescue operation, assisting in shifting the injured to the hospital. A police team also arrived at the spot and joined the ongoing efforts to evacuate passengers.

The exact cause of the accident is not known yet.