Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, celebrated their third convocation ceremony today, where graduating students were awarded degrees by Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured students who secured gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements. The ceremony was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice M. M. Sundresh, former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Tripura High Court Chief Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao, former Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Trilok Singh Chauhan and other dignitaries.

Addressing the graduating students, Justice Sundresh described Himachal Pradesh as a “paradise on earth” and highlighted the important role of law graduates in society. He said that legal professionals had responsibilities extending beyond the courtroom and described law students as “social engineers, social doctors and social architects.”

Emphasising the importance of justice and social responsibility, Justice Sundresh said that a theoretical understanding of legal provisions alone was not sufficient for the effective delivery of justice. He stressed the need for legal professionals to possess sound knowledge, a strong sense of justice and a commitment to serving society.

Justice Sundresh also urged graduates to prepare for emerging challenges and develop expertise in new areas, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). He observed that AI would have a significant influence on society and the legal profession, making it essential for young lawyers to embrace technological advancements.

Encouraging students to remain adaptable, he said they should be prepared for change, adopt new technologies and maintain a continuous desire to learn and improve their professional capabilities.

Justice Must Reach the Weakest Sections: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that justice in a democracy should not be confined to judicial orders but should also be guided by fairness, wisdom and a proper understanding of the circumstances surrounding each case.

He emphasised that the true purpose of law was to ensure that even the weakest sections of society retained hope of receiving justice. The voices of those in need must be heard, he said, adding that every citizen should feel secure knowing that their rights were protected.

The Chief Minister also honoured the gold medal winners in recognition of their academic excellence and achievements.

Honorary Doctor of Laws Degrees Conferred

During the ceremony, former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Tripura High Court Chief Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao and former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court Trilok Singh Chauhan were conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their contributions to the legal field.

National Law University, Shimla, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Preeti Saxena, judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and other dignitaries were also present at the convocation.