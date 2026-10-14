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Himachal High Court Upholds Ban on Construction, Tarring of Forest Roads

By Rahul Bhandari 2 min read

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld its ban on construction and surfacing (tarring) work on forest roads, directing that no such activities be undertaken until further orders.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C. Negi reiterated its earlier order dated August 17, 2026, while hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) concerning road construction in ecologically sensitive areas.

During the hearing, the Amicus Curiae presented a chart identifying 55 roads in the Nachan Forest Division, falling within the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, that were allegedly constructed in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

According to the chart, proposals for obtaining the requisite forest clearances had not been received from the concerned user agencies in most cases, despite the roads already having been constructed on the ground. The matter raised concerns over compliance with forest conservation laws and the procedures governing the use of forest land for road construction.

The court was also apprised of alleged irregularities in permissions granted under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. The Amicus Curiae submitted that certain permissions appeared to have been granted improperly and, prima facie, neither seemed to serve the interests of forest dwellers nor fulfil the objectives of forest conservation.

The issue of 16 helipads in the Seraj area was also brought before the bench. The Amicus Curiae submitted that such facilities in forest areas could adversely affect wildlife and stressed the need for a proper assessment of their impact on the environment and wildlife habitats.

The court was further informed about concerns regarding the large-scale felling of green trees for road construction in forest areas, highlighting the potential environmental consequences of infrastructure development in ecologically sensitive zones.

Reiterating the prohibition on forest road construction and surfacing, the High Court made it clear that the restriction would remain in force until further orders.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on December 2, when the court is expected to consider the issues raised in the ongoing proceedings.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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