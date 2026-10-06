Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will award Rs. 1 crore each to three Himachali players of the Indian women’s kabaddi team—Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur—for their outstanding performance in winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Congratulating the three sportspersons on their achievement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured them by presenting Himachali caps and shawls. He said the state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide employment in government service to all three kabaddi players. Those who do not wish to join the Police Department would be offered appointments in the Youth Services and Sports Department.

Sukhu said this arrangement would allow the players to continue pursuing their sporting careers while also contributing to the promotion and development of sports in Himachal Pradesh.

Renuka Thakur to Receive Rs. 1 Crore

The Chief Minister also announced Rs. 1 crore prize money for Indian women’s cricket team player Renuka Thakur in recognition of her achievements in international cricket.

The announcements underline the state government’s policy of recognising and supporting Himachali sportspersons who bring laurels to the state at national and international sporting events.

The government said the provision of prize money as well as employment opportunities would encourage young athletes in Himachal Pradesh to pursue sports professionally and represent the state and country at major international competitions.