Himachal Education Department Withholds Salary Increments of 24 Teachers Over Poor Board Results

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has withheld the annual salary increments of 24 teachers following poor performance by their students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

The action, taken by the Directorate of School Education, affects 18 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and six lecturers. Their salary increments have been withheld after the department found their responses to show-cause notices unsatisfactory.

Earlier, the Directorate had issued notices to 50 teachers whose students recorded pass percentages below 25 per cent in the board examinations. After examining the replies submitted by the teachers, the department initiated disciplinary action against 24 of them.

The department is holding teachers accountable for the academic performance of students in government schools and may take further action against other teachers in the coming days.

As part of the review, the Directorate of School Education conducted a detailed school-wise and subject-wise analysis of the board examination results. Notices were issued to schools reporting poor outcomes after examining their teaching systems and academic activities.

The action signals a stricter approach by the department towards improving academic performance in government schools. The review is intended to identify shortcomings in teaching and learning processes and ensure greater accountability among teachers.

Further disciplinary action may follow as the department continues to assess the examination results and the performance of schools across Himachal Pradesh.