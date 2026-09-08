New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has urged the Centre to facilitate time-bound approval of scientific dredging projects in flood-affected river areas to reduce the risk of flooding and protect human settlements and critical infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised the issue during a meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed various issues concerning scientific dredging and effective management of flood-affected river stretches in the state.

Sukhu said that excessive rainfall, floods and flash floods lead to the accumulation of large quantities of debris, boulders, stones and sand in river channels. The accumulation reduces the water-carrying capacity of rivers and can increase the threat to villages, roads, bridges, forests and other important infrastructure.

He stressed that scientific and time-bound dredging in vulnerable areas was necessary from the perspective of disaster risk reduction.

Clear guidelines sought for dredging

The Chief Minister urged the Union Environment Ministry to issue clear and enabling guidelines based on the decisions and recommendations of the Forest Advisory Committee, so that dredging proposals could be processed and disposed of within a defined timeframe.

He also requested the Ministry to create a separate category for river dredging on the PARIVESH portal, keeping such activities distinct from conventional mining.

Sukhu said the purpose of flood-related dredging was not commercial mining but to remove accumulated debris and obstructions, restore the water-carrying capacity of rivers and facilitate their smooth flow.

Exemption from compensatory afforestation

The Chief Minister also sought exemption of river dredging projects from the requirement of compensatory afforestation.

He argued that such works do not involve diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes and are primarily undertaken to reduce flood risks and facilitate the safe flow of rivers.

Sukhu said that substantial quantities of material are often deposited in river channels following floods. A clear mechanism was therefore required for the safe, regulated utilisation and disposal of material removed through dredging.

Scientific assessment to determine dredging

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would undertake dredging strictly on the basis of scientific assessments, replenishment studies and detailed dredging plans.

He said the quantity of material to be removed and the area to be covered would be determined using scientific parameters. Dredging would be undertaken only during the non-monsoon period and in accordance with environmental norms and prescribed safety measures.

Wherever necessary, dredging activities would also be incorporated into relevant forest and river management plans.

Sukhu said the net revenue generated through regulated utilisation and disposal of dredged material would be used for sustainable development and forest-related activities.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured the Chief Minister that clear and enabling guidelines would be issued for scientific dredging in Himachal Pradesh to help minimise losses caused by floods and other natural disasters.

He said the Ministry would facilitate the required procedures while taking into consideration the practical requirements and interests of Himachal Pradesh.

Yadav further assured that the state’s interests would be given due priority while considering matters related to dredging and that necessary support would be extended for effective river management and disaster risk reduction.