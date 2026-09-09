Shimla: The Department of Industries provided training in entrepreneurship, business management and venture development to 30 rural women engaged in stitching and embroidery as part of a three-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

The programme was conducted at the Global Hill Development Institute, Ghanahatti, Shimla, with the objective of helping women transform their traditional skills into sustainable income-generating enterprises and encouraging them to become job creators.

During the training, participants were introduced to key aspects of starting and managing a business, with a focus on developing an entrepreneurial mindset, identifying business opportunities, understanding customer needs and transforming problems into viable business ideas. Experts also introduced practical tools such as user interviews, persona mapping, evidence-based problem statements and idea validation. The sessions further covered the practical aspects of running an enterprise, including go-to-market strategies, business operations, finance and pricing, as well as compliance and risk management.

The participants were also familiarised with the concepts of Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), value propositions and business models, enabling them to assess the feasibility of their proposed stitching and embroidery ventures.

Experts guided trainee women on pitching business ideas, venture readiness, business models and preparation for capstone presentations. Participants were also informed about government schemes and institutional support available to entrepreneurs.

The women presented their business ideas and proposed business models before an expert panel. The panel evaluated the presentations and provided suggestions related to business viability, market opportunities, financial planning and future growth.