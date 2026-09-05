Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has cleared nearly 6.81 lakh pending revenue cases through Revenue Lok Adalats and Special Revenue Lok Adalats, including 5.44 lakh mutation cases, 47,333 partition cases and 63,000 demarcation cases, providing major relief to landowners across the state.

The initiative has also resulted in 26,288 corrections in revenue records, significantly reducing the pendency of land-related matters and helping people avoid repeated visits to revenue offices.

The Revenue Lok Adalats have been organised at Tehsil and Sub-Tehsil headquarters on the last two days of every month since October 2023. The initiative was launched to ensure faster disposal of revenue-related matters and reduce the long-standing pendency in revenue offices.

To further accelerate the process, the state government started Special Revenue Lok Adalats in January 2026, which are being held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. These special hearings primarily focus on partition cases and corrections in revenue records.

The initiative has received a strong response from people, particularly those living in rural and remote areas. Land-related matters often require repeated visits to revenue offices, resulting in considerable expenditure of time and money. The Lok Adalats have provided citizens with a more accessible and time-bound mechanism for resolving such cases.

The government said the initiative was not only helping reduce the backlog but also improving the quality and accuracy of revenue records. Corrections in records and settlement of land disputes through the special hearings are expected to strengthen transparency and accountability in revenue administration.

For rural families, timely disposal of mutation, partition and demarcation cases can have a direct bearing on ownership, inheritance and the use of land. The large number of cases resolved through the Lok Adalats therefore represents a significant step towards simplifying revenue services and improving ease of living.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was committed to providing transparent, responsive and hassle-free governance to the people.

He said revenue matters were directly connected with the interests of families and landowners and their timely resolution was therefore a priority of the government. The substantial number of cases disposed of through Revenue Lok Adalats, he said, demonstrated the government’s resolve to reduce pendency and provide relief to people without requiring them to make repeated visits to government offices.