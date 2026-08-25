Shimla: Political tensions escalated in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as ruling Congress and opposition BJP legislators staged separate protests within the Assembly complex during the ongoing monsoon session, targeting each other over issues of public concern.

Congress MLAs, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, raised the issue of inflation and highlighted matters affecting the common people. The ruling party also targeted policies of the Central government, seeking to draw attention to the economic pressures faced by households.

At the same time, BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, staged a protest focusing on the Himcare health scheme and other issues concerning the functioning of the state government.

The opposition questioned the government’s handling and implementation of Himcare and indicated that the issue would be raised prominently during proceedings in the Assembly.

Congress targets Centre over inflation

The Congress protest focused primarily on inflation and issues affecting the public. Party legislators criticised policies of the Central government and sought to highlight the impact of rising costs on ordinary people.

The protest allowed the ruling party to put the spotlight on issues it intends to raise during the session while seeking to hold the Centre responsible for economic pressures.

BJP corners government over Himcare

The BJP, meanwhile, used the Assembly complex to put the state government on the defensive over Himcare. The opposition has been questioning the functioning of the health scheme and is expected to press the government for answers during the monsoon session.

With both sides taking to protests on the same day, the political contest between the ruling Congress and BJP became visible outside the House as well.

The simultaneous protests have added to the political heat surrounding the monsoon session. While the Congress is focusing on inflation and policies of the Central government, the BJP is seeking to highlight issues related to governance and the delivery of public welfare schemes in the state.

The face-off is expected to continue in the coming days, with both parties likely to sharpen their attacks on issues ranging from public welfare and inflation to the implementation of government schemes.