CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh is set to position itself as a preferred destination for investments in the IT and green energy sectors through a new industrial policy that promises affordable power tariffs, investor-friendly reforms and improved infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Addressing the Chandigarh Leadership Conclave and the 23rd Annual General Meeting of TiE Chandigarh, the Chief Minister invited entrepreneurs to invest in the hill state, saying the government was committed to providing all necessary support to industries.

Sukhu said the upcoming industrial policy would offer reduced electricity tariffs while ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making Himachal an attractive destination for businesses. He said the state was also strengthening its IT ecosystem by developing an IT Park at Kandaghat in Solan district and creating data storage infrastructure to attract technology companies.

Highlighting Himachal’s focus on clean energy, the Chief Minister said the state was poised to emerge as a leader in green hydrogen production. He added that BioChar plants were being established across the state, while a geothermal energy project had already been set up in Kinnaur as part of efforts to diversify renewable energy sources.

Emphasising Himachal’s status as a power-surplus state, Sukhu said the government would sign a three-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Punjab for the supply of electricity. Calling Punjab Himachal’s “elder brother”, he said the long-standing partnership between the two neighbouring states would continue to grow.

The Chief Minister also said the government was framing policies suited to Himachal’s geographical conditions to promote industrial growth, generate employment and strengthen the state’s economy. He expressed confidence that the new industrial policy would open fresh opportunities for investment while supporting sustainable and environmentally responsible development.