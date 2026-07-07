Shimla: With the monsoon season intensifying across Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) has issued a comprehensive safety advisory for residents and tourists, activating round-the-clock disaster response services to ensure swift assistance during emergencies.

As part of the preparedness measures, the State Disaster Helpline (1070) and District Disaster Helplines (1077) will remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the monsoon. The helplines can be contacted immediately in the event of disasters, road blockages, landslides, flash floods, or any other emergency requiring assistance.

The HPSDMA has advised both tourists and local residents to check the latest weather forecasts and disaster-related updates before undertaking any journey. Travellers have also been encouraged to download offline maps on their mobile phones to ensure navigation remains possible in areas with poor or disrupted network connectivity.

The Authority has urged people not to panic during emergencies and instead immediately contact the State Disaster Helpline (1070) or the concerned District Disaster Helpline (1077). Citizens have been advised to strictly follow instructions issued by the local administration and disaster management officials and remain informed about rescue operations, relief measures, and first-aid services.

To minimise risks while travelling, the advisory recommends obtaining the latest road condition updates from local authorities or residents before setting out. Motorists have also been asked to carry a first-aid kit, adequate drinking water, and an emergency vehicle kit to deal with unforeseen situations on the road.

The HPSDMA further appealed to people to identify disaster-prone locations in their surroundings and remain alert to hazards such as heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes, fires, and industrial accidents.

According to the Authority, timely vigilance, accurate information, and preparedness remain the most effective safeguards against disasters. Keeping this objective in mind, disaster helpline services have been made available round-the-clock across the state to provide immediate support throughout the monsoon season.