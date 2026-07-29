Shimla: In a major boost to Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure and horticulture sector, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, has accorded administrative approval of ₹203.52 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026–27 for the upgradation of the Chhaila–Neripul–Yashwant Nagar–Kumarhatti Road.

The project forms part of a larger ₹239.45 crore CRIF package sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh, which also includes ₹35.93 crore for the upgradation of the remaining 16-kilometre stretch of the Tikkar–Jarol–Khamadi Road.

Welcoming the approval, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the sanction was the result of sustained efforts by the Himachal Pradesh Government and the Public Works Department, which had consistently pursued the proposal with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He said the Chhaila–Neripul–Yashwant Nagar–Kumarhatti Road serves as a vital lifeline for the apple-growing regions of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal. The upgradation, he said, would significantly improve connectivity, enable faster and safer transportation of apples and other horticultural produce, reduce travel time and transportation costs, and enhance access to markets.

The Minister said improved road infrastructure would strengthen the rural economy by benefiting thousands of farmers and horticulturists who depend on efficient transportation for their produce. Better connectivity is also expected to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the overall supply chain for the state’s horticulture sector.

Referring to the overall CRIF package, Vikramaditya Singh said the approval of the remaining stretch of the Tikkar–Jarol–Khamadi Road would complete the entire road corridor and provide seamless connectivity, particularly benefiting residents, farmers and horticulturists in the Rampur Assembly constituency.

He added that the State Government would expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that work on both projects begins at the earliest and is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, the Minister said the State Government would continue to work closely with the Centre to secure maximum developmental benefits for Himachal Pradesh, adding that public welfare and balanced regional development remain the government’s foremost priorities.