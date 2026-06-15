Shimla: The first phase of Census-2027, known as the House Listing and Housing Census, will commence across Himachal Pradesh on June 16 and continue till July 15, 2026.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Census Operations, Himachal Pradesh, said that the training of all enumerators and supervisors has been completed in every district. The census is being conducted digitally this year, with field staff using the HLO Mobile App for data collection.

He said that citizens who have not completed self-enumeration through the online portal will be covered through door-to-door visits during the census period. Enumerators will collect information based on 33 officially prescribed questions covering housing conditions, household composition, availability of basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation and food grains, along with details regarding household assets.

The spokesperson said residents can verify the identity of enumerators by scanning the QR code displayed on their official identity cards. He clarified that census officials would not ask for bank account details, OTPs or any financial documents during the exercise.

Appealing to the public to cooperate, the spokesperson said the Census-2027 exercise is an important national initiative and urged all residents to participate actively and provide accurate information to the enumerators.