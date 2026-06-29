1,000 Bus Routes Identified Across Himachal Under New Transport and Employment Scheme

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide a 50 percent capital subsidy for the purchase of electric buses and a 30 percent subsidy for diesel buses under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-up Yojana Phase-IV. The initiative aims to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth while strengthening public transport services and promoting environmentally sustainable mobility across the state.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will operate passenger buses on around 1,000 identified routes across Himachal Pradesh. Besides the capital subsidy, beneficiaries will receive a monthly operational incentive of Rs. 65,000 for electric buses and Rs. 50,000 for diesel buses for five years.

The scheme will be implemented across all districts, with at least 10 routes identified in every subdivision. It will be executed by the Department of Labour, Employment and Overseas Placement in coordination with the Department of Transport and the district administrations.

The government has proposed to operate buses on intra-subdivision routes to improve connectivity to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, government offices, industrial areas, tourist destinations and remote panchayats. The initiative is expected to strengthen public transport in areas where services are limited while making travel more accessible for rural residents.

Passenger buses with a minimum seating capacity of 32 passengers, including both diesel and electric vehicles, will be eligible under the scheme. Applicants must be bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh, aged between 25 and 50 years, possess a valid heavy driving licence with at least three years of driving experience, and personally operate the vehicle.

Preference will be given to candidates registered with Employment Exchanges in Himachal Pradesh. The selection process will primarily be based on annual family income, with economically weaker applicants receiving priority.

To ensure transparency and efficient service delivery, all buses inducted under the scheme will be equipped with GPS-based vehicle tracking systems, and their operations will be monitored regularly.

The government has also retained concessional travel benefits for key passenger groups. Women travelling in buses operated under the scheme will continue to receive a 50 percent concession in fares, while school students up to Class XII will be eligible for concessional travel through a special pass system.

The State Government expects the scheme to generate significant self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth, improve rural and remote area connectivity, strengthen the state’s public transport network, support tourism and local economic activities, and accelerate the adoption of cleaner transportation technologies through greater use of electric buses.