The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a stormy budget session as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged financial irregularities of ₹1,100 crore under the Himcare scheme, triggering sharp reactions from the Opposition and leading to a walkout.

Responding to the budget discussion in the House, Sukhu said the alleged irregularities are being probed by the Vigilance Department. He also disclosed that an audit conducted at a medical college has revealed financial discrepancies amounting to ₹100 crore, which will be examined by the Vigilance Bureau.

Raising questions over the functioning of the previous BJP government, the Chief Minister pointed to gaps in healthcare infrastructure, particularly at Nerchowk Medical College. He claimed the institution faced a shortage of doctors and equipment and alleged that an MRI machine was installed outside the hospital premises to benefit a private party, forcing patients to pay between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 for diagnostic services.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur strongly objected to the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. He challenged the Chief Minister to present concrete evidence and questioned why the current government had not installed an MRI facility during its tenure. The exchange soon escalated into a heated argument, causing disruptions in the House before the Opposition staged a walkout.

With the Opposition absent, Sukhu intensified his attack, alleging that the previous regime had weakened the state’s financial position through mismanagement and populist measures. He claimed that when his government assumed office, the state was in a precarious financial condition.

Highlighting discrepancies in the Himcare scheme, Sukhu stated that ₹442 crore was spent during the previous government’s tenure but medical treatment worth only ₹370 crore was facilitated. In contrast, he said his government has enabled treatment worth ₹960 crore over the past three years. He also alleged that funds were diverted to Rogi Kalyan Samitis without proper audits, and ordered both a vigilance inquiry into Himcare and a financial audit of these committees.

Announcing a policy shift, the Chief Minister said the Himcare scheme will be replaced by an insurance-based healthcare model. Under the new system, health cards will be issued to beneficiaries to streamline access to treatment in hospitals.

Addressing concerns over the state’s economy, Sukhu asserted that there is no financial crisis, stating that salaries and pensions are being paid on time and employment opportunities are being generated. He also announced electricity subsidies for 2.2 to 2.3 million families and said that most vacant posts in medical colleges and the education sector would be filled by the next budget.