PWD Minister says focus on roads, urban infrastructure; warns of strict action against poor-quality work

Shimla: Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that development works in the state have gained momentum, with proposals worth ₹600 crore submitted to the Centre and urban projects amounting to ₹366 crore already approved.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the state government is focusing on strengthening road connectivity and urban infrastructure, particularly in remote, hilly and tribal regions. He said the government is pushing development with a positive approach and new initiatives under the Public Works and Urban Development departments.

Singh said he recently met Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari and Manohar Lal Khattar, where he raised key issues related to the state. He said the proposals submitted received a positive response from the Centre, paving the way for faster implementation of projects.

He said that under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States 2025-26, projects worth ₹366 crore have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Urban Development Department is acting as the nodal agency for these projects, which are expected to improve civic infrastructure and public facilities.

Highlighting major urban initiatives, the minister said ₹140 crore has been sanctioned for redevelopment of the vegetable market in Shimla. The project will include modern facilities such as a shopping complex, multi-level parking, municipal corporation office, retail outlets, hotel, multiplex, food court and warehouses.

He said ₹80 crore has been approved for the redevelopment of the old bus stand in Hamirpur into a modern city centre with commercial spaces, convention facilities, parking, retail outlets and entertainment zones. In Dharamshala, a ₹20 crore project has been approved under the Neighbourhood Improvement Plan to upgrade urban amenities.

On rural infrastructure, Singh said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, about 1,500 kilometres of roads will be constructed at a cost of ₹2,300 crore. He said the tendering process has been completed and work will begin from April 15.

The minister said land availability remains a major challenge in executing road projects and appealed to people to cooperate in providing land. He added that there is no shortage of funds, but timely availability of land is essential for completing projects on schedule.

He also warned that strict quality standards will be enforced in all construction works. Contractors found compromising on quality will face strict action, including blacklisting. Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Singh said the focus remains on delivering development with transparency, quality and within stipulated timelines.