Power subsidy, disaster relief and healthcare expansion among key spending areas

Shimla: The state government has tabled and passed a supplementary budget of ₹40,461.95 crore for the financial year 2025–26 in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, with a major portion earmarked for repayment of loans and advances.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the supplementary demands for grants in the House, stating that ₹36,374.61 crore has been allocated under state schemes and ₹4,087.34 crore under centrally sponsored schemes. The Appropriation Bill related to the demands was later cleared by a voice vote.

Out of the total outlay, ₹26,194.95 crore has been proposed for repayment of ways and means advances and overdrafts, highlighting the growing financial burden on the state. In addition, ₹4,150.14 crore has been earmarked for power subsidy.

The government has also proposed ₹818.20 crore for relief on account of natural calamities, while ₹785.22 crore has been allocated for water supply and sanitation schemes.

In the health sector, ₹657.22 crore has been set aside for schemes such as HIMCARE and SAHARA, along with the expansion of medical infrastructure. The allocation includes provision for robotic surgery facilities in medical colleges at Shimla, Tanda, Hamirpur and Nerchowk, besides strengthening facilities at AIIMS Chamyana. It also covers advanced testing laboratories, PET scan machines at Tanda and Hamirpur, construction of the Government Medical College Hamirpur, and infrastructure support to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Under centrally sponsored schemes, the supplementary demand includes ₹2,453.97 crore for disaster management under the National Disaster Response Fund, ₹688.40 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, and ₹352.18 crore for compensation to Renukaji Dam oustees. Other allocations include ₹82.45 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ₹68.30 crore for MGNREGA, ₹55.50 crore for the Phina Singh Project, and ₹36.66 crore for the National Ayush Mission.

The large size of the supplementary budget reflects the rising expenditure commitments of the state, particularly towards debt servicing, subsidies and welfare schemes, amid ongoing concerns over Himachal Pradesh’s financial condition.