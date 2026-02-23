Shimla: The Excise Department has commenced the first-ever unit-wise online auction of retail liquor vends across Himachal Pradesh for the financial year April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. The move marks a shift to a fully digital and transparent allotment system for retail excise units in the State.

The e-auction process began on Monday for Kinnaur district, Hamirpur district and Chamba district. Bidding is being conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids invited for each retail liquor vend.

Applicants can participate remotely through the designated portal available on the official website of the State Taxes and Excise Department and the Excise e-Governance portal. The system allows bidders to submit applications and take part in auctions from their homes or offices, replacing the traditional physical auction method.

For Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, online applications will remain open from February 23, 2026 at 6:55 pm to February 26 up to 6:15 pm. Scrutiny of documents will take place between February 25 at 6:30 pm and February 27 up to 6:55 pm. The auction is scheduled for February 28 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

In Sirmaur district, Una district and Baddi, applications can be submitted from February 24 to February 26, while the auction will be held on March 2, 2026.

For Solan district, Kangra district and Bilaspur district, the auction process will culminate on March 3, 2026. Meanwhile, Mandi district and Nurpur will see auctions on March 5.

The final phase will cover Shimla district and Kullu district, where auctions are scheduled for March 7, 2026.

Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Yunus, said that applicants must register on the e-auction portal using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC). He advised bidders to thoroughly study the Excise Policy 2026–27, Standard Operating Procedures and user manuals before participating.