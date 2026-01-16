New Delhi – Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur, has intensified the push for stronger rural connectivity in Himachal Pradesh by seeking the expansion of road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). In a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi, Thakur presented detailed demands for new road construction to link remote and rural areas of the state.

Thakur emphasised that good roads are fundamental to development, especially in hilly regions where connectivity determines access to essential services. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi views road infrastructure not just as transportation routes but as catalysts for economic growth and upliftment of rural communities.

During the discussion with Chouhan, Thakur highlighted the importance of including more habitations in Himachal Pradesh under the ongoing PMGSY phases. He said that enhancing rural connectivity will significantly improve access to healthcare, education, markets, and government services for people living in distant villages.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved the fourth phase of the PMGSY (PMGSY-IV) for the period 2024–25 to 2028–29, which aims to construct 62,500 kilometers of new all-weather roads with an estimated investment of Rs 70,125 crore. The objective of this phase is to provide road access to 25,000 habitations that are currently without all-weather connectivity, based on the 2011 population criteria. These road projects are also expected to generate around 40 crore man-days of employment, offering economic opportunities in rural areas.

Recalling the origins of the scheme, Thakur noted that PMGSY was launched in 2000 by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to connect rural habitations through reliable roads. He added that Prime Minister Modi has continued and expanded this vision, resulting in substantial progress nationwide.

According to official data, out of 8,25,114 kilometres of rural roads sanctioned under various phases of the PMGSY since its inception, approximately 7,87,520 kilometres have been completed by December 2025, representing around 95 percent physical progress. Nearly 1.8 lakh habitations have been connected so far, transforming the socio-economic landscape of many rural regions.

Thakur expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh would benefit further from the scheme, enabling faster development in remote and difficult terrains where lack of roads has long been a barrier to growth. He urged swift approval and implementation of the proposed road projects to accelerate development and improve the quality of life for villagers across the state.